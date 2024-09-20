Passport Seva Portal to be down for maintenance: Indian Embassay in Riyadh

The portal will remain suspended from Friday 20 September at 17:30 Saudi time and will be restored at 23 September at 03:30 Saudi time.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh notified expats in Saudi Arabia that the Passport Seva Portal will remain suspended for technical maintenance from Friday, September 20 at 5:30 pm to September 23 at 03:30 am, Saudi time.

Passport Seva Portal is a website that provides a range of passport-related services.

Throughout this period of maintenance, certain passport services will be temporarily unavailable. Specifically, services for Emergency Certificates (EC), Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) and Tatkal passports will not be rendered on 22 September.

Notably, for those of you who have already made an appointment to renew their passport, the embassy advises that they can still submit their applications to the VFS centres during this timeframe except for the holidays. The rest of the consular and visa services will be regularly operated by VFS centres

This maintenance is part of the Embassy’s to make their services for Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia more effective.

