Etihad Airways offers 20% discount on UAE to India flights

UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways is marking a milestone as it celebrates 20 years of connecting Abu Dhabi and India. To commemorate this occasion, the airline is offering a 20 percent discount on flights between Abu Dhabi and its various destinations in India.

Notably, this promotion offer is valid for a limited time, runs from September 19 to 21 and covers travel from October 1, this year until March 15, 2025.

Etihad Airways currently operates 176 flights weekly to 11 Indian cities. This not only connects the UAE with India but, allows Indian travellers to connect to Middle East Europe and North America easily.

“India is a strategically important market for Etihad and we are extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of flying to this incredible country. When the young and ambitious Etihad launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, it was Etihad’s 8th global destination and since then we’ve expanded to 80 destinations with a vision to offer 125 destinations by 2030″ Etihad Airways, CEO, Antonoaldo Neves was quoted by Khaleej Times.

Notably, Etihad has introduced the Airbus A380 on select routes, including Mumbai. “This year, we are proud to offer Indian travellers a greater number of flight options from 11 gateways across India,” the CEO added.

Etihad recently became the first foreign carrier to launch a Hindi-language website, making the booking experience more accessible, further solidifying its presence in the Indian market.