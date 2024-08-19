Etihad to operate Airbus A380 on Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced plans to operate its iconic Airbus A380 plane to Mumbai for a special four-month period as it celebrates 20 years of its service to India.

Starting from September 1 until December 31, 2024, the double-decker aircraft will operate three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Mumbai (BOM), enhancing the travel experience on this popular route.

Since its first flight to Mumbai on 26 September 2004, Etihad’s relationship with India has deepened.

Also Read Saudia Airlines announces 50% discount on all international flights

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, “To kick off our celebrations for 20 years of service to Mumbai and India, we are thrilled to introduce our A380 on the Mumbai route.

“ While this iconic aircraft is typically reserved for long-haul journeys, for our 20 years of celebrations of flying to India, we will showcase the A380 on three-days a week for a period of four months.”

Etihad is offering A380-themed fares to celebrate the four-month visit to Mumbai, including:

First class fares of Dirham 8,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return, and Rs 190,383 Mumbai to Abu Dhabi return

Business class fares of Dirham 2,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return and Rs 50,381 Mumbai to Abu Dhabi.

These fares are available until August 25 for travel between September 1 and October 13, 2024.

By early 2025, Etihad Airways will have its sixth A380 in operation.