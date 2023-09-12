Sharjah tour operator bids his property in India to refund disappointed Haj applicants

Over a month has passed since the Haj season of 2023, and many United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents who had booked pilgrimage packages through a Sharjah-based tour company have yet to receive their money back.

Regarding the issue, the tour operator responsible for leaving the Haj applicants unable to travel for annual Haj rituals has announced that he has put his property for sale to issue refunds.

According to a report by the Khaleej Times, nearly 150 UAE residents were left devastated after the travel agency named Baitul Ateeq failed to fulfill its commitments for Haj on June 28.

After an outcry over the issue, representing Baitul Ateeq, Shebin Rasheed apologised for the “inconvenience” caused by what he claimed was a “last-minute change in visa issuance” in response to the rising concerns.

According to Rasheed, the travelers’ original rooms were resold. He had assured repayment.

However, after months the Haj applicants were still waiting for their refunds and filed a police complaint against Rasheed. They accused Rasheed of ignoring their calls and messages.

Rasheed said that he had put up his property for sale in India to pay the applicants back, Khaleej Times reports.

In addition, he asserted that he is considering filing a claim for damages against a Saudi corporation.