Sharjah tour operator bids his property in India to refund disappointed Haj applicants

Regarding the issue, the tour operator responsible for leaving the Haj applicants unable to travel for annual Haj rituals has announced that he has put his property for sale to issue refunds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th September 2023 9:47 pm IST
UAE: Up to Rs 90L fine for violating Commercial Agency Law
Photo: Twitter

Over a month has passed since the Haj season of 2023, and many United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents who had booked pilgrimage packages through a Sharjah-based tour company have yet to receive their money back.

Peoples Career

Regarding the issue, the tour operator responsible for leaving the Haj applicants unable to travel for annual Haj rituals has announced that he has put his property for sale to issue refunds.

According to a report by the Khaleej Times, nearly 150 UAE residents were left devastated after the travel agency named Baitul Ateeq failed to fulfill its commitments for Haj on June 28.

MS Education Academy

After an outcry over the issue, representing Baitul Ateeq, Shebin Rasheed apologised for the “inconvenience” caused by what he claimed was a “last-minute change in visa issuance” in response to the rising concerns.

Also Read
Direct train from India to UAE? New Mideast Corridor Connectivity unveiled

According to Rasheed, the travelers’ original rooms were resold. He had assured repayment.

However, after months the Haj applicants were still waiting for their refunds and filed a police complaint against Rasheed. They accused Rasheed of ignoring their calls and messages.

Rasheed said that he had put up his property for sale in India to pay the applicants back, Khaleej Times reports.

In addition, he asserted that he is considering filing a claim for damages against a Saudi corporation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th September 2023 9:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button