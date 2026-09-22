Sharjeel Imam gets a breather, granted interim bail for 7 days

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted Sharjeel Imam seven days of interim bail on Tuesday, September 22, to attend his cousin’s wedding.

The bail is from October 4 to October 10, Sharjeel’s brother Muzammil ‘s X post read.

This is a major relief for the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist, who, along with Umar Khalid, has spent six years in Tihar Jail. The young men were arrested by the Delhi Police, who accused them of instigating the 2020 Delhi riots, leaving over 40 Muslims dead, several injured and displaced.

Also Read Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail plea on Sept 30

The interim bail comes days before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear their regular bail pleas on September 30.