Sharjeel Imam gets a breather, granted interim bail for 7 days

The interim bail comes days before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Imam and Umar Khalid's regular bail pleas on September 30.

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Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted Sharjeel Imam seven days of interim bail on Tuesday, September 22, to attend his cousin’s wedding.

The bail is from October 4 to October 10, Sharjeel’s brother Muzammil ‘s X post read.

This is a major relief for the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist, who, along with Umar Khalid, has spent six years in Tihar Jail. The young men were arrested by the Delhi Police, who accused them of instigating the 2020 Delhi riots, leaving over 40 Muslims dead, several injured and displaced.

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The interim bail comes days before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear their regular bail pleas on September 30.

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. Previously, she worked as a sub-editor at The New Indian… More »
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