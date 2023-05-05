Sharmila lodges complaint against Telangana IT dept in TSPSC paper leak case

Hyderabad: Y S Sharmila on Friday lodged a complaint against the Telangana state IT department, seeking the filing of an FIR against the department’s suspected role in the TSPSC paper leakage case.

She filed the complaint at Begum Bazar police station, alleging that SIT constituted is being run under the direction of Pragati Bhavan, and cannot be trusted.

Speaking to the media at the police station, she said, “In March 2023, the TSPSC chairman addressed the media and stated that one of the arrested in the scam, the prime accused, Rajasekhar Reddy had access to the IPs of the systems in the TSPSC. The chairman made it clear that it was easier to access information from anywhere when one knew the IPs.”

“On record, the accused, Rajasekhar Reddy was arrested along with the other accused, Praveen, an insider. The chairman made it clear that Rajasekhar Reddy colluded with Praveen to hack systems and got access to the papers.,” she added.

“When the TSPSC systems have been hacked and accessed with such ingenuity and ease, serious doubts are raised over the functioning of the role of the officials of the IT department who are suspected to have colluded with the accused,” asserted Sharmila.

Objecting to the statement of the IT minister who went on record saying that it was only the misdeeds of two individuals and no departments could be blamed for this, Sharmila said that his statement has made the public question that the culprits in the department could go scot-free with no cases on them and no enquiry will be ordered into him.

She further went on to say, “The minister himself is discouraging any probe into the role of the department and its officials. In a way, this is shielding them when it is evident, that without bypassing authentication levels, OTPs, and other security levels, it was impossible to access the papers.”

Also, the role of the Personal Assistant of the IT minister in the TSPSC paper leak issue has been widely reported in the media. It was reported that the prime accused Rajasekhar and the PA of the minister hail from neighbouring villages and are known to each other.

Eventually, the close associates of both Rajasekhar and the PA of the minister got the highest marks in the TSPSC examination. All this point to a larger and well-woven conspiracy.

“We demand a probe into this connivance angle. It is naïve to even think that all these incidents happened without getting to the notice of the IT minister when fingers in the media are pointing towards his PA’s role,” said the leader.

“On behalf of the people of Telangana, YSR Telangana Party today lodged a complaint and filed an FIR to investigate the role of the IT minister and the department’s officials,” held Sharmila.

“Since the IT ministry has failed in maintaining or providing digital security and auditing of the IT systems in the TSPSE, we sought investigation in this angle,” reasoned the leader.

Sharmila also appealed to the police to launch a transparent investigation as the fate of thousands of unemployed youth is indefinite with their hopes shattered.

“People believe that it is the duty of the police to look into this in the larger interest of the state and the future of its students,” concluded Sharmila.