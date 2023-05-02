Telangana: Sharmila sends truck full of damaged crops to KCR

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila on Tuesday sent a truck loaded with damaged crops to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that she intends to “wake the CM up from his deep slumber”.

She said that the truck bears farmers’ tears and demanded a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre of damages rendered to the farmers due to the recent rains.

Exhibiting the truck to the media, the YSRTP chief said, “Today, we are sending this load of the damaged crop to KCR so that, at least during the election year, he will wake up from deep sleep and extend appropriate compensation to farmers. It is estimated that the crop loss is around 10 lakh acres, but not even a single official or MLA has visited the farmers and inspected the loss.”

She alleged that all the MLAs are busy clicking photographs in the newly built secretariat which cost Rs 1600 crores, while farmers had to raise loans at high interest and also sell their jewellery for crops.

“In the last nine years, the cumulative crop loss has been estimated to be more than Rs 14,000 crores, but this reckless government has no concept of crop insurance,” she added.

Sharmila said that when there is no crop insurance, the government should extend the compensation. She added that KCR’s promise of Rs 10,000 per acre is insignificant.

“He said that the amount would be delivered by the time he returned home. Has he not returned home yet?” she said.

The YSRTP leader also demanded that paddy procurement should begin functioning immediately.

“The assurance to set up 7500 IKP centres also failed and less than 2500 were set up. We demand that the centres be established as an emergency,” said Sharmila.

“Is this the bharosa and is this kisan sarkar? A sarkar that doesn’t give crop insurance, doesn’t extend input subsidies, and fails on every front when it comes to the rescue of farmers?” said the YSRTP leader slamming the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) catchphrases ‘raithu bharosa’ and ‘ab ki baar kisan sarkar’.