Hyderabad: Sharmila lodges complaint over ‘derogatory’ online posts

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th February 2024 2:37 pm IST
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y. S. Sharmila Reddy has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Hyderabad against some individuals running a “malicious” campaign against her on social media.

Sharmila stated in her complaint that the accused were posting social media messages with “criminal intent to frighten” her.

She complained that they uploaded some contest on some YouTube channels and other social media platforms to tarnish her image.

Cybercrime police have registered two cases on the basis of the complaint made by Sharmila through her husband Anil Kumar.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that after taking over as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), she had been meeting people.

She stated that ever since she started touring districts, some people have been targeting her and her followers.

Sharmila, in her complaint, cited some of the insulting comments made against her and requested police to take action. The Congress leader also named eight persons in her complaint. A couple of them are reportedly based abroad.

Sharmila had earlier slammed YSR Congress Party leaders for making personal comments against her after she joined the Congress party.

