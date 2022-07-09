Sharmila slams Revanth for not installing YSR memorial in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila on Friday said it was unfortunate that there was no memorial of her father in the State capital to remember the former CM. She said the non presence of the memorial of her father was nothing but a failure of the Congress party.

She said then Chief Minister Rosaiah could not fulfil his promise of building YSR memorial park in the city after making it publicly. She said the Congress party had cheated her father YSR, who brought it into power for two times in the undivided State. She claimed that it was her father, who proposed the name of the present Chief Minister KCR for the post of Union minister in the year 2004. She alleged that KCR had taken away the land allotted for construction of the memorial park after coming into power in the State.

She also demanded that the State government immediately allocate the land for the construction of a memorial for the former CM. She alleged that the State government, which was felicitating former Chief Minister NTR, was ignoring the felicitation of her father and the former CM YSR.

Stating that Revanth Reddy had promised to build YSR memorial park after the Congress party came into power, she asked Revanth as to why the Congress party did not build the park when it was in power. Stating that several great leaders of the Congress party worked as the CM of the State after her father’s death, she asked former CM K. Rosaiah, who worked as the CM after the demise of her father, as to why he did not build the memorial of her father?

Commenting on the performance of her party during the last one year, Sharmila said that her party had fought on all public problems in the last one year. She said they did not stop their protests despite the police breaking her hand. She also said the Opposition political parties had awakened only after observing her party’s protest programs.