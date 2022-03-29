Sharmila targets TRS, BJP

Hyderabad: The founder president of YSRTP today targeted rival TRSV and BJP parties and alleged that the two parties were increasing the prices of electricity, gas, fuel, and medicines by competing with each other.

She demanded the state and central governments to immediately reduce the electricity charges and the prices of fuel, gas and Medicines while warning that her party would continue to hold the agitation programs till the charges and prices were rolled back. She made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the vantavarpu program at gundepari village of Tirumalagiri mandal of tungatarti assembly constituency. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state and central governments were putting a lot of burden on the public by increasing the charges and prices of essential commodities. She said that the prices of gas had doubled during the last five years and added that both state and central governments were responsible for the fuel price hike.

She said that it was not proper for the state and central governments to put such burden on the people of the state and country.