Sharp rise in airfares from Hyderabad airport amid Middle East tensions

Hyderabad: Passengers flying out of Hyderabad airport are witnessing a sharp rise in ticket prices due to ongoing conflicts in Middle East.

Prices have been hiked as airlines reroute flights and adjust services due to disruptions in affected airspace.

Airfares to Europe surge

Airfares from Hyderabad to key European destinations have increased steeply. One-way ticket prices to London ranged between Rs 65,000 and Rs 90,000 on Tuesday, March 3. It is nearly double the usual fare for the route.

Similarly, fares to cities in Germany jumped by 200 to 300 percent compared to regular pricing.

Due to flight rerouting, reduced services through impacted airspace, and operational changes, travel durations have increased for passengers departing from Hyderabad airport.

Long-haul travel from Hyderabad airport to the United States has also become more expensive. A flight to New York via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was priced at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh on Tuesday.

Temporary airspace closures, operational suspensions, and rerouted services are contributing to both increased ticket prices and extended travel times.

Connectivity between Hyderabad airport, UAE hit severely

Air connectivity between Hyderabad and the UAE has been severely affected. Hyderabad records an average of 5,000 passengers travelling daily between the city and the UAE.

On Monday alone, more than 50 flights were cancelled at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Even flights scheduled in the coming days remain uncertain as airlines are issuing last-minute cancellations and advisories.

Passengers have expressed concern over sudden cancellations and difficulty contacting airline customer care.

As the situation is likely to continue for the next few days, airfares for passengers travelling from Hyderabad Airport to the Middle East, Europe, and the United States may remain higher.