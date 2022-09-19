Shashi Tharoor to run for Congress president, gets nod from Sonia

Updated: 19th September 2022 9:00 pm IST
Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor will run for the post of party president in the elections due next month.

Tharoor, who met party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday afternoon has her nod. The filing of nominations will begin in three days.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram tweeted about constructive reforms in the party.

“I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young Congress members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it and to go beyond it,” he said.

In an interview to news agency Press Trust of India, Tharoor had expressed his happiness regarding the elections. “I only welcomed the fact an election will be held… I believe that is very good for the party,” he told PTI.

