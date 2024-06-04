Shatrughan Sinha leading in Asansol against BJP’s S.S. Ahluwalia

According to the trends by the Election Commission, Sinha is leading by 39,034 votes, securing 371,438 votes against Ahluwalia, who got 332,404 votes.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th June 2024 1:36 pm IST
Shatrughan Sinha shares funny throwback video of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
Shatrughan Sinha

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, of the Trinamool Congress, was leading in West Bengal’s Asansol seat by over 39,000 votes against his BJP rival, Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

According to the trends by the Election Commission, Sinha is leading by 39,034 votes, securing 371,438 votes against Ahluwalia, who got 332,404 votes.

Also Read
Congress chief Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna leading in Kalaburagi

Sinha, who has his roots in Bihar, has been able to establish links with Asansol in the West Burdwan district after being elected from the seat in the 2022 by-elections.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th June 2024 1:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button