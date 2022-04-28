Shawwal 2022: Saudi calls on Muslims to sight moon on April 30

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Thursday called on all Muslims living in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1443, 2022 on Saturday evening, 29 Ramzan corresponding to April 30, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In an announcement, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon with the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

#المحكمة_العليا تدعو عموم المسلمين في جميع أنحاء المملكة إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر شوال مساء يوم السبت الـ 29 من شهر #رمضان لهذا العام 1443هـ ــ حسب تقويم أم القرى ــ الموافق 30 / 4 / 2022م.https://t.co/QYq072d24a#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 28, 2022

If Saturday, April 30, is the last day of Ramzan, Shawwal will fall on Sunday, May 1, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days long according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Shawwal will fall on Monday, May 2.

The sighting of the crescent of Shawwal will also mark the day of Eid Al Fitr which will begin either fall on Sunday or Monday.

It is reported that several astronomers have said that there are fewer chances of the crescent being seen on Saturday evening and the month of Ramzan 1443 is likely to complete 30 days.

What is Shawwal?

In Islam, Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar or lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

The month of Shawwal is also of special importance to the Muslims. It is during this month that Allah has bestowed the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. The month is considered to be Allah’s reward for the successful completion of Ramzan.

Fasting for a period of six days in the month of Shawwal is of immense virtue to the Muslims. It also compensates for any short falling that one might have made during the fasting of Ramzan.