Shawwal moon sighting impossible on March 29, says IAC

The International Astronomy Centre (IAC) has confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will be impossible to sight on Saturday, March 29, 2025, across all Arab and Islamic countries.

In a statement on X, the IAC explained that no observation method, including the naked eye, telescopes, or astrophotography, will be able to detect the crescent in these regions. The moon will set before sunset or the conjunction will occur after sunset, making visibility impossible.

The crescent may only be visible using a telescope in parts of central and northern America, but even there, sighting will be extremely difficult. The naked eye may detect it only over parts of the Pacific Ocean, west of the United States.

A map shared by the IAC indicates:

Red areas : No visibility due to early moonset

: No visibility due to early moonset Blue areas : Visible only through telescopes

: Visible only through telescopes Pink areas : Possible visibility with telescopes and, under ideal conditions, the naked eye

: Possible visibility with telescopes and, under ideal conditions, the naked eye Green areas: Clear visibility with the naked eye.

تقرير فلكي حول ظروف رؤية هلال عيد الفطر 1446 هـ



ستتحرى معظم الدول هلال شهر شوال (عيد الفطر 1446 هـ) يوم السبت 29 مارس/آذار 2025م، ورؤية الهلال في ذلك اليوم مستحيلة من شرق العالم، وهي غير ممكنة من باقي مناطق العالم العربي والإسلامي باستخدام جميع وسائل الرصد بما في ذلك العين… pic.twitter.com/pcCRWgPfD6 — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 19, 2025

Since countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) require crescent sighting to confirm the new month, Ramzan is expected to last 30 days, with Eid Al-Fitr likely on Monday, March 31. However, some countries may declare Eid on Sunday, March 30, based on local customs.

In addition, a partial solar eclipse will occur over Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia on March 29, further confirming the crescent’s invisibility in the region.

What is Shawwal?

In Islam, Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar or lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah.

The month of Shawwal is also of special importance to the Muslims. It is during this month that Allah has bestowed the Eid Al-Fitr celebration. The month is considered to be Allah’s reward for the successful completion of Ramzan.

Fasting for a period of six days in the month of Shawwal is of immense virtue to the Muslims. It also compensates for any short falling that one might have made during the fasting of Ramzan.