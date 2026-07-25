She is a fool: Raut slams Sitharaman over exam paper leak remark

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday called Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a fool for her remark on exam paper leaks.

Sitharaman had said there are young people who are coming out and saying that the paper leak had hurt them at first, but they later took advantage of it and prepared more (for the retest) and improved their performance.

“She is a fool. She doesn’t know anything about the country. We will talk to her husband (Parakala Prabhakar). He is a wise man,” Raut said.

Raut also reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks about children.

Bhagwat had said children today need a great deal of affection, our time, and dialogue.

“Not dictation, but discussion. Not orders, but consensus.” Bhagwat had said.

On Bhagwat’s remarks, Raut said the RSS chief should also seek Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and be part of the protest.