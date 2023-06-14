SHE Team Cyberabad resolves 138 complaints in May: Report

Hyderabad: According to the SHE Team report for the month of May, 15 squads were constituted to make the city a safe place for women and children.

In a press release on Wednesday, SHE team, Cyberabad, stated that it received a total of 138 complaints from women in May alone through different means like Whatsapp, e-mail, hawkeye, direct walk-in, Twitter, women safety wing and QR code. “All the complaints were addressed and have been disposed of on merits,” the release read.

A total of 32 cases were reregistered out of which, 10 were criminal and 22 belonged to petty cases.

Mode of operation

The SHE team conducted 699 decoy operations at various places such as bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, colleges, etc.

Apart from booking three petty cases, the SHE teams managed to catch three people red-hand while indulging in public nuisance. However, the remaining cases were referred for counselling.

SHE teams have been conducting night decoy operations at the food court, ladies’ hostel areas, software companies, metro stations, 100 feet road Madhapur, Kukatpally area bus stops and other potential hot spots. It managed to catch 678 miscreants red-handed during the nighttime.

Cases of importance

Some of the nature of important cases that came to light during the operations are – misbehaving by touching, harassment of a minor girl under the garb of love, harassing a divorced woman in the name of marriage, stalking and harassment in public spaces.

In case of harassment, stalking, online bullying or any other abuse contact the Cyberabad SHE team by sending a WhatsApp message to 9490617444 or Dial 100 or send e-mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com