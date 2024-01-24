Hyderabad: SHE team celebrates on National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day on January 24 is a celebration that resonates with the collective commitment to empower and uplift the girl child with an exemplified dedication as Telangana Police SHE teams organize awareness programs at Hyderabad schools.

Students from many schools demonstrated their interest by actively participating in the awareness initiative. SHE Teams held interactive workshops and handed out educational brochures to promote candid discussions about the problems faced by girls and the collective solutions.

The SHE teams’ assistant commissioner of police and Inspector were instrumental in spreading powerful messages about the value of gender equality, the education of girls, and the necessity of a secure and encouraging environment for every girl to succeed.

What is the SHE team?

The initiative was launched in Hyderabad on October 24, 2014. A year later, the SHE team was set up in every district. Currently, 331 SHE teams are working in the state. There is also a centre for the development and empowerment of women, which includes individual, couple, and family counselling, awareness and training programs, and referral services like police protection, legal services, shelter, etc.

Why do we celebrate National Girl Child Day?

National Girl Child Day serves as a focal point for advocacy and action in a society where every person, regardless of gender, should be valued for their power and potential. It’s a day to honor the achievements of girls who, by shattering glass ceilings and defying prejudices, have shown that they are just as competent and worthy as boys.