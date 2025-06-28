Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 13 gang is reeling under yet another devastating loss. After Sidharth Shukla’s shocking demise in 2021, the sudden death of actress and model Shefali Jariwala has left everyone shattered. Known for her stint in BB 13 and her iconic appearance in the song Kaanta Laga, Shefali died of a cardiac arrest late Friday night in Mumbai. She was just 42.

As tributes pour in from all corners of the entertainment industry, actress Himanshi Khurana, who shared a close bond with Shefali during Bigg Boss 13, dropped a heartbreaking story.

Taking to Instagram, Himanshi shared an emotional throwback photo with Shefali and wrote: “Bigg Boss that place is cursed I think.” She also added a broken heart emoji, expressing the deep void this loss has left behind.

Himanshi Khurana on Shefali Jariwala's death: "It’s like Bigg Boss is CURSED" pic.twitter.com/lHCyAQ2SSI — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 28, 2025

Several celebrities including Mika Singh, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni and others have expressed their grief over Shefali’s sudden passing.

Reportedly, Shefali collapsed at her Mumbai home and was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The report is awaited.

It’s worth noting that in an earlier interview, Shefali had revealed her long battle with epilepsy, saying she suffered seizures for over 15 years. Her health concerns had been ongoing.