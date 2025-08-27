Shehbaz Badesha clarifies viral secret room photo from Bigg Boss 19

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 started on August 24 with a grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan. This season comes with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” where housemates get the power to make decisions like a mini parliament.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Missed His Entry

One of the most talked-about names was Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Fans expected him to join the house, but during the special “Fans Ka Faisla” twist, the audience had to vote between Shehbaz and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Mridul won the vote and entered as the 15th contestant, while Shehbaz had to step back.

Rumours of Secret Room

Soon after, a picture of Shehbaz sitting in a room went viral on social media. Many believed he had been placed in the secret room and would soon make a wild card entry. Fans filled Twitter and Instagram with theories, waiting for a twist.

Shehbaz Speaks Out

To clear the confusion, Shehbaz posted a video for his fans. He said, “I am not in any secret room. This is my secret room, I am sitting here.” He thanked everyone who voted for him, saying that every vote was very special to him. He also shared that the biggest moment of his life was standing on stage with Salman Khan. Shehbaz promised that if he gets a chance later, he will give full entertainment.

Shehbaz also replied to trolls, saying he is proud of being known because of his sister Shehnaaz Gill and will always carry that identity with pride. He also commented on the drama inside the house, slamming Baseer Ali for yelling at Kunickaa Sudanand during a fight.

Sixteen celebrity contestants entered the house, including Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sudanand, Natalia Janoszek, Abhishek Bajaj, and Gaurav Khanna. Just a few days in, the show is already filled with fights, fun, and surprises. Fans can watch it daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.