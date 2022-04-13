Shehbaz Sharif will request China to include Karachi rail in CPEC

Karachi: Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan would request China to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, media reports said.

Speaking to journalists, during his day-long visit to Karachi, he mentioned that earlier Chinese authorities had shown interest in KCR, however, due to political changes, things weren’t finalised, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited Sindh CM House where he held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss political, economic and several other issues of the province.

He assured Shah of the federal government’s support for the development and betterment of the province.

Terming Karachi’s drinking water issue the “biggest challenge”, the Premier said that he has requested CM Sindh and other relevant authorities to complete the programme — under which half capacity requirement will be fulfilled — by 2024 and directed him to ensure that full capacity requirement is met.

The new Prime Minister is paying his first visit to Karachi, where he was received by CM Sindh and other leaders.

Highlighting Orange Line, and Green Line projects, Shehbaz Sharif said he has asked Shah to bring air-conditioned buses to Karachi.

“I have suggested Shah to bring thousands of air-conditioned buses in a transparent manner while pre-qualifying transporters followed by a bidding,” he said, adding that transporters will then be allowed to take a loan from banks at minimal interest rates.