Shehnaaz Gill aka Nasima stuns as a Muslim bride in her new film

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming Punjabi film Ishqnama, in which she will be seen alongside Jayy Randhawa. On Thursday, the actress unveiled the first look from the film and shared the release date with fans.

Announcing the project on social media, Shehnaaz wrote, “First picture from my upcoming movie ‘ISHQNAMA’. True story of true lovers Nimma–Nasima. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.”

The film is described as an intense and emotional love story based on the real-life journey of lovers Nimma and Nasima. Shehnaaz has called it her “dream film.”.

Ishqnama is directed by Arvindr Khaira, a well-known name in Punjabi cinema and music videos. The film also marks a significant milestone in Shehnaaz Gill’s career as she steps into the role of producer under her banner, Shehnaaz Gill Production. The project is a joint venture between Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Production and Amor Films.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi social drama Ikk Kudi, which released in theatres on October 31, 2025. She also made a special appearance in the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

Shehnaaz made her Punjabi film debut with Sat Shri Akaal England (2017) as Sonia Khanna, while her Bollywood debut came in 2023 with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she played the role of Sukoon.