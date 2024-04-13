Shehnaaz Gill, Elvish Yadav’s romantic video sparks frenzy

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav, both rising stars from their respective Bigg Boss journeys, have teamed up for a romantic reel that has set tongues wagging. The duo, known for their charm and popularity, surprised fans by featuring together in a reel for Shehnaaz’s music video, Dhup Lagdi.

In the short clip, Shehnaaz, who crooned the song herself, and Elvish dance by the sea at sunset, both adorned in black kurtas. Their adorable chemistry against the backdrop of the setting sun has fans swooning.

Shehnaaz Gill, riding high on her success post-Bigg Boss 13, has ventured into Bollywood with notable roles in Salman Khan’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and the comedy-drama “Thank You For Coming.” Recently, she showcased her singing talent in the track “Dil Kya Irada Tera” from the Disney+Hotstar movie “Patna Shuklla.”

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ has been making headlines for various controversies. The influencer-actor was arrested on March 17 for his alleged involvement in providing snake venom at a suspected rave party in Noida. After being produced in court, he was granted bail five days later by a court in Noida in the drugs case.