Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised, fans and celebs pray for her health

Mumbai: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is enjoying her success in Bollywood, has been admitted in hospital as she fell sick after the promotion of her film ‘Thank You For Coming.’ She is suffering from food poisoning which she confirmed during her Instagram Live session from hospital on Monday night.

Shehnaaz has been admitted at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery and videos of her from hospital are being shared online.

From Anil Kapoor to Rhea Kapoor various B-town celebrities also prayed for Shehnaaz’s health. Rhea Kapoor was also seen paying a visit to her in the hospital. The video of Rhea’s exit from the hospital is shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

Shehnaaz plays Rushi Kalra in Thank You For Coming. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor among others.