Shehnaaz Gill, Hrithik Roshan’s project on cards?

Mumbai: Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina earned the ‘golden ticket to stardom’ with her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. The actress took part in the 13th season of BB where she became one of the most popular contestants and since then there’s no looking back for her. Shehnaaz is currently gearingl up for big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and fans are super excited about the same.

And now, latest buzz among her fans circles has it that Shehnaaz and Hrithik might share the screen soon. These speculations started after Shehnaaz posted a clip of the superstar’s latest advertisement on her Instagram. While several netizens wondered if the actress is also part of this endorsement along with Hrithik, others thought if she is just having a fan girl moment.

While there is no official announcement on the same yet, it is surely going to be a treat for ‘Shehnaazians’ if the buzz about her sharing screen big screen with the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ turn out to be true.

Meanwhile, speaking more about her work part, Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut with Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She won millions of hearts with her cute, innocent and bubbly nature in BB 13 in 2019. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla too was loved by fans. Post her spell in the reality show, the actress did several music videos.