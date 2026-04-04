Shehnaaz Gill joins Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred for cross-cultural song ‘Bezaf’

Mumbai: Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill has teamed up with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred for a vibrant cross-cultural track titled ‘Bezaf’, blending Indian and Moroccan musical influences in a unique cross-cultural collaboration.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the track featuring the two stars.

She captioned: “Get ready for this year’s 1st cross-cultural hit #Bezaf TEASER OUT TOMORROW at 11 a.m. IST only on @playdmfofficial Youtube channel.”

Lamjarred is widely known for his music video “LM3ALLEM,” which received over 1 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed Arabic music video on the Platform. His music videos are among the most watched in the MENA region and the most viewed in Morocco.

In February, the Moroccan singer was seen with Salman Khan. He had expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Bollywood superstar, calling him his brother and thanking him for embracing him as part of his family.

Lamjarred took to Instagram to share a string of pictures featuring Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur. In the images, Salman is seen with his arm affectionately draped around Lamjarred’s neck, while another photo captures the two smiling warmly at the camera.

One of the pictures also shows the Moroccan singer posing alongside Salman and Iulia, making for a cheerful frame.

“It fills my heart with happiness and gratitude to be once again by the side of my brother, Mr. Salman Khan,” Lamjarred wrote in the caption.

In the caption section, he thanked Salman for welcoming him into his family, close ones, and friends, and for considering him one of his own.

“Thank you for welcoming me among your family, your close ones, and your friends, and for considering me as part of the family. That generosity of spirit means more to me than words can express. It is always an honor to sit with you, dear Salman @beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #saadlamjarred.”