Shehnaaz Gill on getting trolled for her pics with Salman Khan

Hyderabad: On May 3, 2022, several pictures and videos of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill hugging and kissing superstar Salman Khan while leaving Arpita Khan’s Iftar bash took internet by storm. Many social media users trolled her brutally for her behaviour the Radhe actor as he escorted her car.

Click here to watch the video.

And now, Shehnaaz has spoken about the trolls and said that she focuses only on the positive side of the fame. She also talked about being popular comes with both love and trolling on social media. In an interview with the Times of India, she said, “Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on.”

Hosla Rakh actress further stated, “Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it? Thik hai, social media hai hi aisa medium, par hum toh uske acche traits pe concentrate kar sakte hai.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled as ‘Bhaijaan’).