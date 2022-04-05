Shehnaaz Gill’s earnings per Instagram post

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina earned the ‘golden ticket to stardom’ with her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. The actress took part in the 13th season of BB where she became one of the most popular contestants and since then there’s no looking back for her. She became an overnight sensation not only in India but also in Canada, USA and UK. Social media, which is filled with hundreds of fan pages dedicated to her, proves the fact.

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fan following of 11.4 millon on Instagram and the list is only increasing with each passing day. We did a little research and found out how much the actress charges per post her photo-sharing app.

The ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress endorses various brands on her social media. For such promotional Instagram posts, Gill gets paid a handsome paycheque.

According to reports, Shehnaaz has hiked her fee and is now charging a whopping Rs 8 Lakh per post. Earlier, the actress used to charge around Rs 5 Lakh.

Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut with Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She won millions of hearts with her cute, innocent and bubbly nature in BB 13 in 2019. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla too was loved by fans. Post her spell in the reality show, the actress did several music videos.