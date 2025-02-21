Sheikh Hamdan shares video of 31 athletes jumping from Burj Khalifa

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, shared a video of 31 athletes jumping from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

On Friday, February 21, he posted the video on Instagram, where he has 16.8 million followers. The caption read, “Exit139, 437 Jumps, 31 Athletes, 15 Nationalities #XDubai.”

The video shows athletes taking a running start before jumping, some diving straight down, while others leap with their bodies spread-eagled after pushing off the 828-meter steel and glass tower.

Watch the video here

The stunt took place on Tuesday, February 18, with athletes jumping from the Burj Khalifa and landing safely in front of the Dubai Mall and the Dubai Fountain.

Organized by XDubai, Skydive Dubai, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Emaar, Exit139 is considered one of the most daring extreme sports spectacles.

Taking to Instagram, XDubai, the extreme sports hub, said, “This is @dubai, this is our dream jump! #EXIT139. History has been made. 31 of the world’s best athletes, 2 days, 437 BASE jumps from the world’s tallest building.”

Two athletes set a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the highest BASE jump from a building, leaping off a specially constructed platform atop the Burj Khalifa.