Sheikh Ibrahim’s murder most brutal atrocity: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu called the killing of TDP leader Sheikh Ibrahim in Narasaraopet as the most brutal act which took place in recent times.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote, “This is proof of the plight of peace and security in Palnadu. What do you want to do to Palnadu…why this massacre…the CM should answer? The incompetent SP of Palnadu district should be suspended immediately.”

The TDP chief accused AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of eradicating Muslim minorities during his time as chief minister.

“Jagan has positioned himself as the apex of Satan’s power by assassinating Sheikh Ibrahim, who was defending the mosque’s property. Ibrahim was murdered in broad daylight in front of everyone,” he added.

Another activist Ali’s health is in serious condition after being hurt in a mob attack by YSRCP. Naidu gave the assurance that the party would support Ali’s family.

Sheik Ibrahim, a senior leader of TDP, contested two times as counselor and joined under the leadership of Late Kodela Siva Prasad Rao who was the first speaker of Andhra Pradesh assembly.

Sheik Ibrahim and Ali who are fighting for the properties of the mosque’s which come under the waqf board, even filed a writ petition in the AP High Court by both of them, said TDP leaders.

TDP leaders also claimed that the leaders of the ruling party and MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy were involved in usurping property of Waqf board and handed the property for the construction of a commercial mall without following proper procedure.