Sheikh Mohammed announces Rs 68,154 cr rain drainage network in Dubai

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a Dirham 30 billion (Rs 6,81,54,23,09,100) ‘Tasreef’ project to develop a rain drainage network in Dubai.

Taking to X on Monday, June 24, Sheikh Mohammed said that it is “the largest project to collect rainwater in one system in the region.”

“The project will increase the capacity of rainwater drainage in the emirate by 700 percent, and enhance its readiness to face future climate challenges,” he said.

It will cover Dubai’s entire area and manage over 20 million cubic meters of water daily, is expected to serve the city for the next 100 years.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2033, with construction commencing immediately.

“Dubai will continue to enhance its infrastructure and urban achievements, ensuring the safety and security of everyone living within its borders,” he added.

الأخوة والأخوات .. اعتمدنا اليوم مشروعاً متكاملاً لتطوير شبكة تصريف الأمطار بدبي بكلفة 30 مليار درهم . . أكبر مشروع لتجميع مياه الأمطار في نظام واحد على مستوى المنطقة . . والذي سيرفع الطاقة الاستيعابية لتصريف مياه الأمطار في الإمارة بنسبة 700% ويعزز جاهزية الإمارة لمواجهة… pic.twitter.com/uPLXistjcF — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 24, 2024

The project comes after Emirates witnessed a record-breaking rainfall.

On April 16, UAE experienced its highest rainfall in 75 years, causing extensive damage to homes, flooding, and widespread travel disruption.

At least three people were killed in the heavy rainfall that severely impacted the country.