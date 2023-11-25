Sheikh Mohammed approves 30 km Dubai Metro Blue Line project

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday, November 24, approved the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed described the project as the United Arab Emirates’ “largest new project in the public transport sector in Dubai”, and would cost Dirham 18 billion.

The 30-kilometer project aims to transform the city’s public transportation network, catering to around one million residents across various neighborhoods, with half underground at 70 meters depth.

اعتمدنا بحمدالله أكبر مشروع جديد في قطاع النقل العام في دبي .. "مسار الخط الأزرق لمترو دبي " .. بطول 30 كم نصفه تحت الأرض بأعماق تصل ل70 متر .. وبتكلفة 18 مليار درهم .. ويغطي مناطق يصل سكانها مليون نسمة .. مثل مرسى خور دبي، وفيستيفال سيتي والمدينة العالمية والراشدية والورقاء… pic.twitter.com/ykKRZdjKvC — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 24, 2023

The route is intended to connect major urban centers like Dubai Creek Marina, Festival City, International City, Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, Mirdif, and Silicon Oasis.

The new line is expected to transport approximately 320,000 passengers daily.

Construction plan

2023— Tender launch

2024— Awarding the project

2025— Start of tunnel drilling

2028— Trial operation

2029— Official operation

The project aims to construct a 131km network of railways, including 78 stations and 168 trains, upon completion.