Sheikh Mohammed approves 30 km Dubai Metro Blue Line project

It is the largest new project in the public transport sector in Dubai.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 10:53 am IST
Photo: HHShkMohd/X

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday, November 24, approved the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed described the project as the United Arab Emirates’ “largest new project in the public transport sector in Dubai”, and would cost Dirham 18 billion.

The 30-kilometer project aims to transform the city’s public transportation network, catering to around one million residents across various neighborhoods, with half underground at 70 meters depth.

The route is intended to connect major urban centers like Dubai Creek Marina, Festival City, International City, Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, Mirdif, and Silicon Oasis.

The new line is expected to transport approximately 320,000 passengers daily.

Construction plan

  • 2023— Tender launch
  • 2024— Awarding the project
  • 2025— Start of tunnel drilling
  • 2028— Trial operation
  • 2029— Official operation

The project aims to construct a 131km network of railways, including 78 stations and 168 trains, upon completion.

