Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid calls on UAE to celebrate flag day

Abu Dhabi: UAE vice president Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Prime Minister and the ruler of Dubai, on Friday called on his country to celebrate the UAE flag day on November 3.

Thursday, November 3, will be the tenth time that the annual celebration takes place.

Sheikh Mohammed called on all ministries and institutions operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to raise the flag uniformly on November 3 at 11 am.

“On November 3, our country will celebrate Flag Day. We call on all our ministries and institutions to raise it uniformly at 11 am on that day,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“Our flag will remain raised … the symbol of our pride and unity will remain in the sky … the banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky of achievement, loyalty and fulfilment.”

٣ نوفمبر القادم تحتفل دولتنا بيوم العلم، ندعو كافة وزاراتنا ومؤسساتنا لرفعه بشكل موحد الساعة 11 صباحاً في ذلك اليوم. سيبقى علمنا مرفوعاً .. سيبقى رمز عزتنا ووحدتنا خفاقاً .. ستبقى راية عزنا ومجدنا وسيادتنا عالية في سماء الإنجاز والولاء والوفاء .. pic.twitter.com/eLmH90j5Ae — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 28, 2022

What is UAE flag day?

UAE flag day was first celebrated in 2013.

The idea was conceived by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President of the UAE in 2004.

It is celebrated every year on anniversary, November 3. It is not a public holiday.

Flag Day is celebrated by schools, government offices, companies and individuals, who hang the state banner outside their homes and workplaces.