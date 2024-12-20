Sheikh Mohammed launches new entity to preserve legacy of Dubai’s rulers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday, December 20, announced the establishment of the Al Maktoum Archives to preserve the cultural legacy of the emirate’s rulers.

Sheikh Mohammed issued Law No. (28) of 2024 concerning the establishment of the Al Maktoum Archives.

The Archives is dedicated to documenting and preserving the cultural heritage of Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, ensuring it is accessible for future generations.

It will serve as a central repository for Sheikh Mohammed’s biography, collections and literary works, while emphasising his role in transforming Dubai into a global cultural and commercial hub.

The Archives will showcase the intellectual and cultural legacy of Dubai’s rulers through publications and media, highlighting their contributions to the emirate’s development and UAE founding.

The Al Maktoum Archives Corporation is tasked with preserving the rich history of the region through policy formulation, research, and multimedia content production.

The Corporation plans to establish a digital archive, develop national archiving expertise, and collaborate with local and international organizations to raise awareness of Dubai’s historical legacy.

Dubai’s law mandates all entities holding historical documents related to rulers and the Al Maktoum family to register them with the Archives within a year.

Unregistered documents will become the Corporation’s property, and their disposal without approval is strictly prohibited.

The initiative aims to preserve, protect, and make accessible Dubai’s history, providing valuable resources for decision-makers, researchers, and future generations.