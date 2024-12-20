UAE: Security guard wins Rs 2 crore in Big Ticket draw

A 36-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Filipino expat won a staggering Dirham one million (Rs 2,31,44,460) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

The winner, Christine Requerque Pedido, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 055839 for draw number 270.

Also Read UAE announces New Year holiday for public sector

Pedido, who works as a security guard, has been living in Al Ain for the past four months. She will share the prize money among 10 individuals who contributed to the purchase of the ticket, one of whom is battling breast cancer

Speaking with Big Ticket organisers, she expressed surreal excitement of winning on her first try, highlighting the unexpected nature of luck.

“We’re still deciding whether to save the prize money or invest it in a business. Either way, we’ll continue working hard and trying our luck with more Big Ticket entries. We’re already looking forward to the Jan. 3 live draw!” She has a simple message for other Big Ticket participants: “Stay hopeful and take a chance.”

Also Read Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2025 seven times

Start your New Year with Big Ticket’s grand prize

The Big Ticket draw has announced a guaranteed Dirham 30 million (Rs 69,43,77,600) prize for December, along with four additional millionaire winners through weekly e-draws.

UAE residents can win cash prizes from Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,62,918) to Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,71,888) purchasing two tickets for Dirham 1,000, (Rs 23,145) automatically entering the ‘Big Win’ contest, which will draw on January 1, 2025.

In addition, participants can win a Maserati Grecale in a ‘Dream Car’ giveaway.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.