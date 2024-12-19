Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2025 seven times

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, will ring in New Year 2025 not once, but seven times with seven fireworks shows on Tuesday, December 31.

The destination will celebrate New Year with seven midnights, varying across seven countries, featuring breathtaking fireworks displays at 8 pm, 9 pm, 10 pm, 10.30 pm, 11 pm and 12 midnight and 1 am.

Global Village offers 250 dining options and end-of-year shopping experiences, featuring 30 pavilions celebrating over 90 cultures, in addition to seven-celebration-countdowns.

Dragon Lake’s lights and shound shows will continue to mesmerize guests with live DJ performances, roaming entertainment acts, and various entertainment acts throughout the park.

The gates will be open exclusively on New Year’s Eve (NYE) from 4 pm to 3 am.