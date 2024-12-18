Walk-in interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Dubai rescheduled

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, has rescheduled the final client interview for the recruitment of ‘bike riders’ (delivery boys) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the second week of January 2025.

In a press release on Wednesday, December 18, TOMCOM said that the postponement was due to administrative reasons on the part of the Dubai employer.

The exact date and time of the rescheduled interview will be announced soon. Previously, the interview was set for Friday, December 20 at ITI Mallepally Campus in Vijaynagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Interested candidates, aged between 21-38, must have at least an SSC degree and a minimum of three years of driving experience.

For more details, candidates can reach out to TOMCOM at 9440050951/9440049861/9440051452.