Walk-in interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Dubai

Hyderabad: Ever thought about working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Then there’s an opportunity for you.

The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, is holding walk-in interviews in Hyderabad for ‘bike riders’ (delivery agent) jobs in Dubai.

The interviews will be held from 10 am on Friday, December 20, at ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijaynagar Colony.

Requirements to apply for jobs in Dubai

Interested candidates must meet the following requirements to apply for jobs in Dubai:

Must have passed at least SSC (Secondary School Certificate).

A valid three-year-old Indian two-wheeler driving

A valid passport

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, and the maximum is 38 years.

For more details, interested candidates can reach out to TOMCOM at 9440050951/9440049861/9440051452.