Techwave’s new Hyderabad facility to create 1,200 jobs

Hyderabad: The ‘Global Development Centre’ of Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions firm, was inaugurated by IT minister D Sridhar Babu at Tech Park in the Financial District of Hyderabad on Saturday, December 14.

The new state-of-the-art techwave facility built on a one lakh square foot area at Tech Park in the Financial district is expected to create 1,200 new jobs.

The facility is expected to serve as a catalyst for Techwave’s digital transformation initiatives and global expansion strategies, equipped with advanced amenities designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and productivity, enhance client engagements and drive industry-wide innovation.

“Telangana is home to over 220 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with a clear vision to grow this number to 400. The launch of Techwave’s Global Development Centre underscores our commitment to shaping a digitally empowered future,” Sridhar Babu said.

Headquartered in Houston, USA, Techwave has its physical presence in Hungary, UK, South Africa, and India. In Telangana, the company claims to employ 2,400 associates in Hyderabad and 500 in Khammam district.

“As we celebrate two decades of growth, with over 4,000 associates globally, this new facility is designed to drive innovation in digital solutions and foster an environment that promotes seamless communication and collaboration. With world-class amenities, the new facility is intended to enhance associate’s well-being, productivity, and creativity, empowering our team to lead the next generation of tech innovation,” said Damodar Rao Gummadapu, co-founder and chairman of Techwave.



