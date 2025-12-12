Pakistani dramas have always held a special place in the hearts of viewers across the globe. From powerful storytelling to unforgettable characters, Lollywood continues to deliver shows that resonate deeply with fans. Just like every year, in 2025 too, it wasn’t just the dramas that made waves, their OSTs dominated YouTube, playlists, and social media trends.

These OSTs, with their soulful vocals, emotional lyrics, and memorable compositions, became chart-toppers within days of release. As the year comes to an end, here’s a roundup of the top 10 most loved Pakistani drama OSTs of 2025 that fans couldn’t stop listening to.

10 Most popular Pakistani Drama OSTs of 2025

1. Iqtidar

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, Iqtidar became a household name and so did its OST. The love story of Mehrunnisa and Shahnawaz Shah, played by Anmol Baloch and Ali Raza, was elevated by a soundtrack that ruled reels and playlists throughout the year.

2. Parwarish

Starring Samar Jafri and Aina Asif, Parwarish delivered not just one but two major hits, Guzaarishein and Karde Karam Tu. Both tracks became viewer favorites, often trending simultaneously.

3. Sher

With Danish Taimoor and Sara Khan in the lead, Sher offered one of the most powerful OSTs of the year. Arif Lohar’s booming voice paired with Faisal Kapadia’s mystical texture made this song one of 2025’s most played tracks.

4. Meem Se Mohabbat

Among 2025’s top dramas, Meem Se Mohabbat gave fans Baat, a soft, romantic OST adored by viewers. Its popularity forced Asim Azhar to create a special version for the finale proving how big a hit it truly was.

5. Main Manto Nahi Hoon

Though the drama faced criticism for its confusing storyline, Yashal Shahid’s heartbreaking track Akhiyan stood out. The melancholic vibe matched the show perfectly and stayed on fans’ playlists for months.

6. Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi

This horror-comedy drama surprised viewers with its quality and its OST, Banjarapun, added the perfect eerie touch. A unique addition to this year’s list.

7. Dayan

Dayan brought back Mehwish Hayat in full filmy glory and its dramatic OST was equally filmy. The song played in nearly every major scene, becoming catchy, iconic, and unforgettable despite not being a traditional OST.

8. Sanwal Yaar Piya

With Javed Bashir lending his powerful vocals to Rangrez Mere, this OST stood out for its raw, rustic feel. Fans of soulful Sufi-inspired tracks instantly fell in love with this one.

9. Pamaal

A drama that touched millions, Pamaal owes part of its emotional weight to the OST O Harjai. Beautiful lyrics and a deeply moving melody made this track one of the year’s best.

10. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

While this drama starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan is receiving mixed reactions, the OST became an instant hit. Asim Azhar’s fresh take on the classic won both fans and critics, crossing massive streaming numbers within weeks.