SHG-Led community creche inaugurated in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards addressing the growing need for affordable urban childcare, Mobile Creches, in partnership with the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), on Saturday, May 16, inaugurated a Self-Help Group (SHG)-led community creche in Malakpet.

The initiative will help provide local communities access to safe, reliable childcare while also providing employment opportunities to SHG women. Women at the centre will be paid approximately Rs 17,000 per month.

The inauguration was held in the presence of MEPMA Mission Director D Divya, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner, Charminar Zone, K Satyanarayana and other officials.

Speaking at the inauguration, Director D Divya said that the crèche was not just a childcare facility but a critical support system for working women in Malakpet.

“The centre will provide safe, nurturing, and reliable care for children aged 6 months to 6 years for 8–10 hours every day, enabling mothers to work with dignity and peace of mind knowing their children are safe, cared for, and learning,” she said.

Operating Monday to Saturday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, the creche will provide children with nutritious meals, regular health check-ups, and age-appropriate early learning support.

The initiative also aims to address the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work carried by women, which continues to limit female labour force participation across India, Mobile Creches stated in a release.

By redistributing childcare responsibilities through professionally managed, community-based systems, the model seeks to enable more women to participate in paid work while ensuring better early childhood outcomes, it said.