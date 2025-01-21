Shift Numaish to suburbs of Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Controversial Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA stirred controversy once again on Tuesday by demanding Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to shift the All India Exhibition (Numaish) to the city’s suburbs.

“There was a fire incident some years back and luckily no one was injured. The exhibition should be shifted on 100 acres of land on the outskirts. There is a risk of any major mishap and loss of life,” Raja Singh said.

The BJP MLA said that traffic jams are occurring in the centre of Hyderabad due to the huge number of visitors who attend the Numaish.

Raja Singh also said that exorbitant parking fee is collected at different designated places around the Numaish area in Hyderabad. “People are fleeced at the exhibition parking. For car parking Rs 150 is collected and Rs 60 for bike. It is a scam taking place,” alleged Raja Singh.

The BJP MLA said that government institutions are used for parking by visitors as well. “The district collector should have consulted us. Visitors are Telangana people and how do you justify the high parking charges,” he said.

Raja Singh alleged that commission is paid to several high profile people including ministers from parking revenue and stall allotments during the Numaish in Hyderabad.