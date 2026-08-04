Shift to T-Fiber by Sept 1: Telangana IT Min to all govt offices

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that all government offices in the state receive internet services exclusively through T-Fiber from September 1.

Reviewing the progress of T-Fiber, the minister instructed officials to provide internet connectivity to all government offices within the stipulated deadline, according to a press release.

He directed that no payments be made to private internet service providers for government offices after September 1.

Sridhar Babu instructed officials to complete the migration of the Telangana State Wide Area Network to T-Fiber within a month.

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The minister directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to provide full-fledged T-Fiber connectivity for the prestigious Future City project.

He instructed officials to expedite the implementation of the state’s flagship “Internet to Every Home” initiative.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Anudeep Durishetty, and T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad, the release added.