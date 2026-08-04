Shift to T-Fiber by Sept 1: Telangana IT Min to all govt offices

He directed that no payments be made to private internet service providers for government offices after September 1.

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Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu directs govt offices to shift to T-Fiber
D Sridhar Babu

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that all government offices in the state receive internet services exclusively through T-Fiber from September 1.

Reviewing the progress of T-Fiber, the minister instructed officials to provide internet connectivity to all government offices within the stipulated deadline, according to a press release.

He directed that no payments be made to private internet service providers for government offices after September 1.

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Sridhar Babu instructed officials to complete the migration of the Telangana State Wide Area Network to T-Fiber within a month.

The minister directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to provide full-fledged T-Fiber connectivity for the prestigious Future City project.

He instructed officials to expedite the implementation of the state’s flagship “Internet to Every Home” initiative.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Anudeep Durishetty, and T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad, the release added.

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Yunus Lasania

With over 9 years of experience in reporting, Yunus Lasania is a journalist who has worked with 3 national dailies in his career. He last worked as the state correspondent… More »
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