Warangal to get Telangana’s 2nd largest govt cancer hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, August 4, announced that the second-largest government cancer hospital in the state will be set up in Warangal.

He said that the Warangal Regional Cancer Hospital will be developed to provide state-of-the-art cancer services to the people of North Telangana.

The Warangal Super Specialty Hospital, which is currently under construction, will be made operational by the end of this year, he added. The minister was conducting a review of medical services in Warangal, Hanmakonda and Jangaon at the Secretariat.

He said that a Letter of Credit (LOC) will be granted to Warangal Super Speciality Hospital and steps will be taken to ensure that services are provided with state-of-the-art equipment, necessary medical experts and staff.

Damodar Raja Narasimha also stated that the proposal made by MLAs to appoint an IAS officer as a special officer to effectively monitor the functioning of government hospitals in the combined Warangal district will be considered.

Choutuppal Area Hospital to be inaugurated in September

The minister directed officials to complete the construction of the Choutuppal Area Hospital by the end of this month and make arrangements for its inauguration in September.

He also instructed Principal Secretary Dr Christina to upgrade the primary health centres in Nampally and Manugodu into community health centres and announced plans for a mother and child health centre and trauma care centre in Choutuppal.

Regarding Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s request to establish a 100-bed area hospital in Chandur, the minister directed the officials to assess the need for such a facility.