Shilpa Layout flyover nears completion, to open soon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, on Tuesday, June 17, inspected the Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover and instructed officials to complete beautification work at the earliest.

All civil work has been completed at the flyover, and only beautification and greenery works remain. The flyover, constructed from ORR to Gachibowli for Rs 178 crore, will soon be open for traffic.

The project undertaken by the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) is a 1.2-kilometre, six-lane flyover, which stands as the third level of construction at the junction, above the existing Gachibowli and Shilpa Layout Phase 1 flyovers.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the project chief engineer Bhaskar Reddy, deputy executive engineer Harish, zonal superintending engineer Shankar Nayak and others. During the inspection, the commissioner also asked the engineering officials to install rumble strips as per the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms.

The Commissioner also inspected areas of Hafizpet and instructed officials to remove waste under the Hafizpet flyover to make it suitable for sports. He also asked officials to inspect the Gachibowli, Hafizpet flyovers and to prepare proposals for various development works.

He also instructed the officials to inspect the Eerla Lake drainage diversion works and complete all pending works.