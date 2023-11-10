Shilpa Shetty opens new cafe in Mumbai, here’s her net worth

Mumbai: There are various B-town celebrities who are earning a lot of money from other business ventures apart from the entertainment industry. Popular actress Shilpa Shetty is one among them. The actress has amassed a huge amount of money from acting and commercials and now she has been actively investing in the hospitality industry.

The actress co-owns the most popular eatery ‘Bastian’ in Bandra and has reportedly acquired a 50 per cent stake in the restaurant chain in 2019. On Thursday, Shilpa shared a video of the new outlet of the ‘Bastian’ restaurant on her Instagram page officially announcing the new branch of the chain.

Bastian At The Top

The new outlet was opened on the top floor of Kohinoor Tower in Mumbai and one can experience the 360-degree view of the Mumbai Skyline from the restaurant. The plush cafe also features a pool and several lavish yet cosy corners.

Fans are now curious to know Shilpa Shetty’s earnings and her net worth.

Shilpa Shetty’s Net Worth 2023

Shilpa Shetty has been associated with the entertainment industry for nearly 3 decades now and she has featured in various movies and TV reality shows. As per reports, the actress has a net worth of Rs 158 crores approximately. She mainly earns from movies. The actress also owns a clothing brand ‘Dreamss’ and is earning from the commercials too.

The actress owns a flat in the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa which cost Rs 50 crore and it was gifted to her by husband Raj Kundra on a wedding anniversary in 2012. The flat is on the 19th floor of the building.

Apart from this, Shilpa owns a 7-bedroom palatial villa in the Surrey area of the UK. She also owns a fleet of swanky cars which include Lamborghini Aventador, BMW i8, Bentley Continental GT, and Range Rover Vogue among others.