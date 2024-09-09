Shilpa Shetty’s Hyderabad restaurant: Launch date and location

Hyderabad: Ever since the news broke that Shilpa Shetty’s popular restaurant Bastian is coming to Hyderabad, the city’s food lovers and locals have been eagerly awaiting more details. The buzz surrounding the eatery has been growing, with people curious about the exact location and the launch date.

We’ve now got some exclusive information to share. A well-placed source has informed Siasat.com that Bastian is set to make its grand entry in Jubilee Hills, a high-end area that is a hub for luxury cafes and restaurants.

“They are looking for a big space within the city,” the source revealed, adding, “If it gets finalized, they will mostly be opening in the first half of 2025.”

Jubilee Hills is already a hotspot for celebrity-owned restaurants and cafes, with several Tollywood stars launching their own eateries in the area. The arrival of Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian is sure to create quite a stir.

More About Bastian

After its massive popularity in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Bastian is gearing up to open its fourth location in India with this new venture in Hyderabad. The restaurant is celebrated for its unique charm, drawing inspiration from holiday destinations around the globe. Its boho-chic decor sets the vibe for a relaxed yet stylish setting, spread across multiple levels. It is very famous among Bollywood celebrities.

As the city eagerly awaits this new addition, food lovers are excited to see what Bastian will bring to the table!