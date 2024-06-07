Shilpa Shinde gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is creating a lot of buzz online much before its official premiere on television. The show is currently being shot in Romania and is likely to begin in July second week. 12 celebrity contestants are taking part in the new season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Social media is abuzz with leaked updates from the sets and the latest information about the new eviction is going to shock you all!

Shilpa Shinde Evicted From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

According to insiders close to the show, Shilpa Shinde is the second contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It is being said that she got the fear fanda in week two in an animal stunt and went on to perform elimination stunt. It seems like Shilpa failed to perform well in that and eventually got evicted from the show. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Let’s wait and see.

Many fans considered Shilpa as the top and strong contender of KKK 14 and several viewers even predicted that she would reach finale easily. The latest info about her eviction is surely going to come as a shocker to many.

Asim Riaz became the first contestant to exit Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Reports suggest that he was asked to leave the show after a major fight with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar and host Rohit Shetty. Some sources suggest that makers might bring him back in the game as a wildcard entry. However, there is no confirmation about this yet.

With Shilpa and Asim’s exit, currently only 10 contestants are left in the game. What’s your take on Shilpa Shinde’s elimination? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.