Shilpa Shinde gets MEGA offer from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 makers?

Mumbai: Fans are gearing up for Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. With anticipation running high, viewers are eagerly awaiting the thrilling stunts and challenges that await the contestants. It is also being said that the makers have changed the shooting location from CapeTown to Romania.

Several names of the confirmed contestants have been doing rounds on internet and latest name to join the list is none other than TV actress Shilpa Shinde. Yes, you read that right!

Shilpa Shinde Joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to latest reports, Shilpa has joined the roster of contestants. Her inclusion in the show comes as a surprise to many, given her past disagreements with the channel during her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, reports suggest that Shilpa and the channel have resolved their differences, paving the way for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Will She Become Highest Paid Contestant On Show?

With Shilpa Shinde’s entry, speculations about her remuneration have started circulating among fans. Buzz has it that she has been offered huge amount to take part KKK 14.

Given her popularity post-Bigg Boss 11, where she emerged as the winner, it is anticipated that Shilpa will demand a hefty paycheck for her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In fact, there are rumors that she may even surpass her previous earnings and become one of the highest-paid contestants on the show.

In BB 17, she earned between Rs 6 to 7 lakhs per week and now she is speculated to command a higher fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, possibly surpassing Rs 10 lakhs per week.

Joining the race for the title of highest-paid contestant are other celebrities like Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Shoaib Ibrahim, Gashmeer Mahajani, among others. Let’s wait for further updates.