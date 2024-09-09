Shimla mosque dispute: Force deployed in strength, says Himachal DGP

Shimla: Force has been deployed in strength and the police are keeping a watch on the situation, said DGP Atul Verma on Monday while referring to the recent dispute over an “unauthorised” mosque in Sanjauli area of Shimla city.

“It is a local dispute and the Shimla district administration, municipal corporation and SP (superintendent of police) are diffusing the situation with the help of other departments,” Verma told media persons.

Intelligence inputs are being gathered, vigil is being kept on anti-social elements and violation of law will be investigated, he said, while replying to a question that some people are posting instigating posts on social media to demolish the mosque.

He said law will take its own course and no one will be allowed to take law in their hands. Force has been deployed in strength to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, he added.

Registration of outsiders is a continuous process which is going on, he said.

The Hindu right bodies had on Thursday staged massive protests at Chaura Maidan here in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha and Sanjauli demanding demolition of an “illegal” mosque in Sanjauli area.

Hindu Jagran Manch’s Himachal unit president Kamal Gautam had said their demands include demolition of the “illegal structures” where outsiders coming in the state take shelter besides abolishing Waqf Board and registration of outsiders.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions.

“Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands and directions have been issued to the concerned officials to ensure peace,” he had said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the mosque is built on government land and the matter has been sub judice for the past 14 years. It is a matter of legal and illegal, and not religion, he had asserted.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had said there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers.

“Nobody is above law and whatever action is taken will be under the parameters of the law, whether it is by the municipal corporation or police,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the government to maintain peace and brotherhood in the state and real identification of outsiders should be checked,” Singh had added.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP has maintained that it is not a matter of religion but of legality and illegality, and action should be taken against illegal construction.